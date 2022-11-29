Red Lobster is introducing the new Cheddar Bay Shrimp, where the Cheddar Bay Biscuit meets sweet, succulent shrimp.

"Everyone loves our Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and our shrimp is a close second favorite, so it just made sense to finally put the two together! This first-ever mash-up is crispy, crunchy and full of flavor that will keep you coming back for more," said Patty Trevino, chief marketing officer at Red Lobster.

Guests looking to dive into Cheddar Bay Shrimp will find it on the menu as one of the shrimp selections of the Create Your Own Ultimate Feast. Guests can choose four of ten new and classic preparations, including two premium selections and two shrimp selections, plus the choice of two sides. The meal also comes with unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

For those looking to be the hero of the holiday party, Red Lobster is making it easy with new and classic entertaining solutions, including Petite Maine Lobster Tail and Lobster & Shrimp Cocktail platters, as well as family meals, like the Whole Maine Lobster Holiday Feast and Bar Harbor Lobster Bake Family Meal. Party Platters (Hot and Cold), Catering and Family Meals are all available To Go or for touchless delivery directly from RedLobster.com/order.

Whether enjoying an intimate meal or a great gathering, make sure to earn points through Red Lobster's loyalty program. This holiday season, Red Lobster is giving the gift of bonus points and rewards when guests feast with My Red Lobster Rewards. Each week guests will be incented to complete a promoted challenge as well as participate in interactive activities. Guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards. To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website.

Source: Red Lobster Seafood Co.