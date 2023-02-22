Red Lobster is bringing seafood to the frozen aisle with the launch of its first-ever line of seafood products, available at retail. Inspired by guest favorites, the new retail entrées include Cheddar Bay Biscuit Shrimp, which combines the Cheddar Bay Biscuit with sweet, succulent shrimp, and Coconut Shrimp Bites, both making it easier than ever for consumers to eat seafood whenever they desire.

The lineup of new seafood products builds on the existing retail line of Cheddar Bay Biscuit offerings and features:

Cheddar Bay Biscuit Shrimp – Warm, buttery Cheddar Bay Biscuits and tender, crispy shrimp

Coconut Shrimp Bites – These bite-sized eats are crunchy and slightly sweet. The Coconut Shrimp Bites are tossed in real shredded coconut and paired with the Sweet Chili Sauce.

Cheddar Bay Biscuit Cod – Wild-caught cod breaded with Cheddar Bay Biscuit seasoning

Parmesan Crusted Garlic & Herb Stuffed Shrimp – Sweet shrimp stuffed with garlic, herbs and cream cheese, coated with a parmesan-crusted breading

The new frozen seafood offerings join a lineup of biscuit retail products, including Red Lobster's award-winning frozen, ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits, Gluten-Free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix, Traditional Mix and Honey Butter Biscuit Mix. Visit Red Lobster at Home for recipes and meal inspiration and to find where to catch Red Lobster at Home creations in a local retailer.

Source: Red Lobster Seafood Co.