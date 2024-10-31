North Country Smokehouse is announcing the launch of its first fresh product: Organic Ground Pork. Now available in one-pound packs at all The Fresh Market locations, this new offering brings North Country Smokehouse's premium, responsibly raised meat to the fresh pork aisle.

This Organic Ground Pork is sourced from the company's own vertically integrated farms and crafted with a balanced lean-to-fat ratio. As one of America's few remaining family-owned smokehouses, North Country Smokehouse oversees every step from farm to fork. Certified Humane and raised without cages or crates, the non-GMO pork is free from antibiotics and added growth hormones, meeting Prop 12 compliance.

"It's no secret—meat tastes better when raised better," said Aaron Corbett, CEO of North Country Smokehouse. "Our expansion into fresh pork is a natural next step toward our goal of making high-quality, organic pork accessible to everyone."

Source: North Country Smokehouse