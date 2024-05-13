North Country Smokehouse has introduced the first of several new bacon crumble offerings with the recent launch of their Organic Applewood Smoked Bacon Crumbles, available on shelf at Hannaford Supermarkets.

"Our bacon has always been synonymous with premium quality and craftsmanship," said Chris Mattera, culinary innovator. "The new crumbles are no exception." The results of the company's product development survey were clear. End users are tired of dry, flaky bits that sort of resemble bacon, but not really.

As a result, NCS took to handcrafting a premium crumble that honors the roots of meat mastery. The crumbles have the same flavor and bite as NCS' signature smoked strips and are free from all the fake stuff.

First, NCS starts by selecting pork bellies from their own vertically integrated farms. Then, they bathe the bellies in a secret New England Made Maple syrup brine before smoking them low and slow for hours on end over choice hardwood. Finally, they crumble them into hearty, irregular-shaped pieces. The product is available in both uncured Certified Humane and organic recipes, in retail and bulk foodservice sizes.

"Food inflation and fluctuating markets have foodservice operators looking for ways to lessen labor costs and increase menu efficiencies." said Mattera. "Bacon crumbles are a fantastic way to do that, but a subpar product can diminish a dish. In that case, you must ask yourself what the actual cost is? If you're using a product at the expense of flavor, then the price is too high."

For those craving a new culinary adventure, North Country Smokehouse is offering complimentary samples to retailers and end users.

Source: North Country Smokehouse