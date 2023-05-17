North Country Smokehouse, a producer of artisanal smoked meats, has announced the launch of its newest smoked strips at The Fresh Market stores. The all-new, organic applewood smoked thick-cut bacon is made from high-quality pork that is carefully selected and smoked with natural hardwood. The result is a tender and flavorful meat that can be eaten on its own or used as a versatile ingredient in a variety of dishes. The bacon sits alongside the sugar-free variety on shelves in all 159 store locations.

The bold flavor of North Country's signature smoked strips isn't all that sets the brand apart. The pork is sourced from its very own family-farm network, where livestock is raised with total respect.

"We believe in the ethical treatment of animals," said Chris Mattera, Le-Cordon-Bleu-trained chef and culinary innovator with North Country Smokehouse. "Beyond our commitment to non-GMO ingredients, we adhere to strict Certified Humane Raised & Handled and Global Animal Partnership program standards – in fact, we surpass them."

The farms, located 4 hours from the smokehouse, avoid many common practices like teeth trimming, tail docking, and the use of electric prods. "The true measure of progressive agriculture isn't always in what you do, but in what you choose [not] to do," said Mattera. "We are thrilled to offer our new organic, thick cut bacon and give The Fresh Market's guests even more options."

Source: North Country Smokehouse