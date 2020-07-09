PSSI promotes Ben Busch to Vice President

PSSI, the industry’s leading food safety and contract sanitation provider, announced the promotion of Ben Busch as Vice President of Information Technology. Ben will oversee the IT department and will be responsible for planning the information technology future for the organization, as well as for the implementation and maintenance of current systems.

Ben’s dedication throughout his years has contributed to the growth and success of PSSI,” says Craig Hart, CFO of PSSI. “He and his team have raised the profile of information and communication technology at PSSI, and they will play an important role in achieving our strategic and competitive initiatives.”

Ben has been with PSSI since 2009 and has held several key positions in the Information Technology Department, most recently as the Senior Director. A few key accomplishments to date include implementing Microsoft Dynamics AX and our purchasing portal, which streamlined purchasing and billing and allowed us better visibility into our financials. His most recent initiative involves automating our bid flow process through a Salesforce project called Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ). Ben holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems from Clarke University.

“I am both grateful and thankful for the opportunity to lead a talented team of technology professionals and help transform the business from mostly manual processes to a streamlined, data-driven organization,” says Busch. “It has been an honor working for this company and I’m excited to continue developing a comprehensive technology strategy that aligns with PSSI’s business goals and objectives.”

For more information visit www.pssi.com.