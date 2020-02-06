PSSI promotes Josh Hinkle to Senior Vice President

PSSI, the industry’s leading food safety and contract sanitation provider, today announced the appointment of Josh Hinkle to its leadership team as Senior Vice President of the East Region. Hinkle will oversee the company’s customer relationships and operational initiatives with food processors across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Divisions, including South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Year, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

“Josh is a fantastic leader who brings valuable experience and expertise working across multiple areas of our business,” said Dan Taft, president and CEO of PSSI. “I’m proud of his advancements and look forward to the positive contributions I know he will continue to bring to our team and our customers across the East region.”

With nearly 18 years of experience, Hinkle’s entire career has been focused on leading food safety and sanitation for food processors. He started with PSSI in 2002 as a Site Manager Trainee in Pelican Rapids, Minn., then became a Site Manager at West Liberty Foods and JBS in Marshalltown, Iowa. He was promoted to Area Manager in 2007 and Division Manager in 2008. Most recently, Hinkle served as the Vice President of the Midland Division at PSSI, which he has led in since 2012.

“PSSI’s culture and focus on the growth and development of its people is one-of-a-kind,” said Hinkle. “I feel extremely fortunate to work for a company that prioritizes that and I look forward to helping support and lead our team toward a successful future.”

Hinkle graduated from Coe College in 2001 with a Business Administration degree. He is also a 2018 graduate of the University of PSSI, the company’s internal leadership training program focused on continuing education and developing executive talent.

For more information visit www.pssi.com.