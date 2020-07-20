Hafiz Foods, Inc., a Houston, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 675 pounds of chicken samosas that contain poultry produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The ready-to-cook, frozen chicken samosas were produced from May 2020 to June 29, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

12-oz. box packages labeled “RAZA FOODS Chicken Samosa” with date codes 05/21, 06/21, or 0527021 through 062921 (inclusive).

12-oz. box packages labeled “TAZA CHICKEN SAMOSAS” with date codes 05/21, 06/21, or 0527021 through 062921 (inclusive).

100-oz clear plastic bags containing approximately 100 chicken samosas that do not bear any labeling or codes.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 44163” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The boxed items were shipped to retail and deli locations in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. The plastic bag items were donated to community organizations in the Houston, Texas area in May and June 2020.

The problem was discovered when FSIS conducted routine in-plant verification activities and the agency determined that the ground chicken used in the samosas was not federally inspected.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS