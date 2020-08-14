What's new at Omaha Steaks this summer? New tear apart cheesesteaks and fully cooked meats would be perfect for a summer grilling feature, a Labor Day product roundup or a back-to-school meal feature!

Omaha Steaks’ fully cooked options are designed to give flawless taste, texture, and unparalleled convenience when you don't have the time (or patience) to prepare a meal from scratch. Thanks to being pre-cooked, all you need to do is thaw, heat, and share for an unbelievable flavorable experience every time!

Philly Cheesesteak Sirloin

This tender, thinly sliced sirloin is full of flavor and easy to prepare. Just heat it up, break it up and add your own vegetables and cheese for an authentic Philly cheesesteak at home in no time! In addition to the perfect cheesesteak, this beef is great for wraps, on top of a salad or in your own signature sandwiches.

Philly Cheesesteak Chicken

Now you can have the same classic cheesesteak available pretty much everywhere you look in Philly at home in minutes. This tender, thinly sliced chicken breast is fully of flavor and easy to prepare at home in no time!

Fully Cooked Herbed Chicken Breasts

Our new premium boneless chicken breasts are lightly seasoned with a blend of parsley, sea salt and pepper…and then expertly prepared sous vide-style. Simply thaw and serve cold or hot for flavorful chicken in no time.

Fully Cooked Flank Steak

This lean steak is bursting with intense, beefy flavor. Fully cooked for the perfect pink center, it’s great for quick-&-easy fajitas, steak sandwiches and more!

Fully Cooked Turkey Breast

Our premium turkey breast is seasoned with a signature blend of sea salt and pepper, and fully cooked for perfect, extra-juicy results every time. Great as a main entrée, sliced for sandwiches, and so much more!

Source: Omaha Steaks