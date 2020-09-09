Tyson Foods Inc. recently donated 80,000 pounds of product to communities in Nebraska and Iowa in honor of its hallmark brand IBP inc.’s 60th anniversary.

The company handed out product at two distribution events this month in partnership with Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City and the Food Bank of Siouxland. Three regional community pantry partners in Madison, Neb., Sioux City, Iowa, and Storm Lake, Iowa also received protein donations.

“Hunger relief is the primary way Tyson Foods gives back and our core values call on us to serve our plant communities,” says Kent Harrison, vice president of premium programs and marketing at Tyson Fresh Meats. “We are proud to honor our hallmark brand’s 60-year heritage by helping to feed those in need.”

Iowa Beef Packers, Inc. was originally founded in 1960 in Denison, Iowa. In 2001, the ibp Trusted Excellence brand became the foundation of Tyson Foods’ new beef and pork subsidiary, Tyson Fresh Meats.

“Tyson Foods has given thousands of community members the opportunity to receive the help they so desperately need and our organization is so grateful,” said Valerie Petersen, development director at Food Bank of Siouxland. “They have been a vital partner to the Food Bank of Siouxland during this time of exceptional need. Congratulations to IBP on their 60th anniversary!”

As an organization, Tyson Foods has donated more than 25 million pounds of protein since March of this year, equating to more than 100 million meals * that have been donated to Tyson team members, Feeding America food banks and community pantries to fight hunger. For more information about Tyson Fresh Meats, visit TysonFreshMeats.com.

Source: Tyson Fresh Meats