Willow Tree Poultry Farm, Inc., an Attleboro, Mass. establishment is recalling approximately 6,890 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken salad products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products may contain walnuts, a known allergen, which are not declared on the product labels.

The RTE chicken salad product labeled as “Classic Chicken Salad” may actually contain “White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad” and was produced on Sept. 2, 2020. The following product is subject to recall:

15-oz. clear, plastic containers labeled as “Willow Tree Premium White Meat CHICKEN SALAD Classic” with a sell by date of “9/30/20” and a time stamp of 13:00:00 through 17:00:00 on the containers’ cellophane lid.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-8827” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a customer complaint reporting walnuts and cranberries were in a container of “Classic” chicken salad.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS