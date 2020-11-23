The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for chicken and beef samosa products containing spring roll pastries that have been recalled by the manufacturer, Tee Yih Jia (TYJ) Food Manufacturing, due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The products may contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product labels. FSIS is issuing this public health alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. A FSIS recall was not requested because the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inquiry for the spring roll pastry recall is ongoing. As more information becomes available, FSIS will update this public health alert.

The chicken and beef samosas items were produced from November 11, 2019 through November 11, 2020. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

12-oz. packages containing 12 pieces of “TAZA CHICKEN SAMOSAS Stuffed pastry with seasoned chicken” with best by dates of November 11, 2020 through November 11, 2021.

12-oz. packages containing 12 pieces of “TAZA BEEF SAMOSAS Stuffed pastry with seasoned ground beef” with best by dates of November 11, 2020 through November 11, 2021.

12-oz. packages containing 12 pieces of “SOUTH ASIAN FOOD Beef SAMOSAS Stuffed pastry with seasoned ground beef” with best before dates of November 11, 2020 through November 11, 2021.

12-oz. packages containing 12 pieces of “SOUTH ASIAN FOOD Chicken SAMOSAS Stuffed pastry with seasoned chicken” with best before dates of November 11, 2020 through November 11, 2021.

The products bear establishment number “EST. 44163” or “P-44163” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors in California, New York and Texas.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS verification activities. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS