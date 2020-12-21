The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for raw frozen New Orleans-Roasted Chicken Wings products imported and labeled with a false USDA mark of inspection. A recall was not requested because the known affected product is no longer available in commerce for consumers to purchase.

Di-Da Di-Da USA Corp., a Saratoga, Cal., establishment received and distributed ineligible imported frozen chicken wings products from The Peoples Republic of China to U.S. commerce for retail sale.

The following product is subject to the public health alert:

600 gram bags of “Chicken Arrived, Organic Chicken, NEW ORLEANS- ROASTED CHICKEN WINGS”, with “Best before” date of 09/19/2021 written in mandarin language.

The products were shipped to one retail location and then further distributed to 20 different retail locations in California, Oregon, and Washington. The frozen chicken wings products are labeled with a false USDA mark of inspection bearing “P-40478”, an establishment number that does not exist.

The problem was discovered when FSIS received a consumer complaint reporting a product suspected of being illegally imported being sold at a location. After investigation, FSIS determined that the product was ineligible and misbranded with a false USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS