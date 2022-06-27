The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for Siluriformes products imported by Grand BK Corporation, a Carlstadt, N.J. firm. The products were imported from Korea, a country ineligible to export Siluriformes products to the United States. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The frozen, ready to cook Siluriformes stew products were imported on various dates from September 2021 through May 2022. The following products are subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

2.42-lb. plastic containers containing “SPICY CATFISH STEW” with “IMPORTED BY GRAND BK CORP.” on the label

The product labels are written in the Korean language. The products do not bear an establishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, and sold through internet sales nationwide.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activity of imported product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that consumers may still be in possession of the product. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Saehee Park, sourcing specialist at Hmart, at 201-636-8000, Ext. 8057 or saehee.park@hmart.com. Members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Hyerim (Lydia) Hong, import senior specialist at Hmart, at 201-636-8000, Ext. 8041 or Lydia.hong@hmart.com.

Source: USDA