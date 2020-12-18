An employee at a Mar-Jac Poultry plant in Hattiesburg, Miss., has died from injuries sustained in a workplace accident. The employee, who was not named, was injured on December 15 and died the following day.

According to the Hattiesburg American, Mar-Jac Poultry complex manager Joe Colee said in a prepared statement that the employee was "seriously injured in the battery charging room of our Hattiesburg plant." Colee said the employee was then taken to an emergency room and underwent surgery.

"At approximately 10 a.m. Dec. 16 we learned that he had passed away," Colee said in the release. "Our prayers are with his family. The company is cooperating closely with local law enforcement, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the investigation."

Source: Hattiesburg American