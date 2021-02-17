As the federal government continues to deploy and track new COVID-19 vaccines, the need for refrigerated storage of COVID-19 test kit specimens still continues to grow, according to Bart Tippmann, president of Polar Leasing.

“We developed a detailed logistical plan to support effective vaccine storage and continuous temperature monitoring for our fleet of mobile units,” says Tippmann. “However, what we have seen is the need for cold storage units to pharmaceutical companies as well as hospitals, outpatient clinics and public health to be sure COVID-19 test kit specimens are stored properly. With the new variants of the virus, we believe the trend for testing will continue.”

Tippmann says the company’s cold chain storage units have been effectively utilized in COVID-19 testing facilities around the country. Tippmann explains, “We are ready to hold specimens—no matter whether freezing or refrigeration is required. We continue to help facilities across the United States continue their commitment to testing to restrict the chance of the spread of virus in all of its forms. Today, we have -30C walk-in freezers available in select markets, while our standard refrigeration units are available across the United States.”

“We have now expanded beyond 80 distribution depots with hundreds of chambers available across the United States and--in some cases-- can deliver orders within 24 hours,” says Tippmann. “Custom controlled chambers can also be manufactured to customer specifications,” he adds.

Polar Leasing currently supplies many pharmaceutical companies involved in temperature-sensitive distribution with cooler/freezers with a temperature range from -30°C to +8°C. From research and development to the clinical trials phase, pre-conditioning gel packs and PCMs prior to transport, Polar Leasing temperature controlled chamber rentals are the perfect on-site solution for temporary refrigeration anywhere throughout the cold chain. “The beauty of Polar Leasing is our flexibility in terms of timing, for either freezer or refrigerated units as well as an option for redundancy and the outstanding cold chain performance the units provide,” notes Jimmy Kollmer, National Business Development Manager for the Life Science Cold Chain Division of Polar Leasing.

Kollmer continues, “In these uncertain times, Polar Leasing allows the flexibility with prompt solutions to address the unknown, temperature setting, volume of product and the term needed. The one-piece fiberglass cold rooms maintain temperature control, offer quick temperature recovery times, provide excellent sanitation standards and offer the peace of mind that the test samples will be safe.”

For more information, visit www.polarleasing.com.