Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) has introduced legislation that would keep federal agencies from banning serving meat to federal employees. The bill was introduced with Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS).

There are no current proposals that would ban serving meat to federal employees.

The TASTEE Act – or the Telling Agencies to Stop Tweaking What Employees Eat Act of 2021 – stems from an Obama-era USDA newsletter that asked employees to consider participating in “meatless Mondays.”

“Our federal agencies shouldn’t be encouraging people to ban agricultural products at the expense of America’s hardworking farmers and producers. Congress needs to make its intention known that we should get ‘Meatless Mondays’ and other types of activist bans against agricultural products out of our government dining halls,” said Senator Ernst.

The bill in considered unlikely to advance part the Senate, reports The Gazette.

Source: The Gazette, Office of Sen. Ernst