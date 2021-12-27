Ossid will be demonstrating its new WPL, along with a variety of other packaging machinery, in booth BC10007 at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), Jan. 25–27, 2022, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

The NextGen Weigh Price Labeler can handle up to 150 packages per minute. Utilizing WYSIWYG label design, the WPL has an interface that allows the end user to view something very similar to the end result, all while the document is being created. Furthermore, the machine is modular in design, allowing for short lead and delivery time, and is National Type Evaluation Program (NTEP) approved.

In addition to the NextGen Weigh Price Labeler, Ossid is exhibiting several other packaging machines engineered for the meat and poultry industries, including both semi-automatic and fully-automatic tray sealers from Reepack. Ossid is the North American master distributor for Reepack (https://www.reepack.com/en), a leading manufacturer of tray sealers, thermoformers and other food packaging machinery.

ReeMatic 250 Automatic Tray Sealer is designed to meet the needs of medium- to high-level processors. The ReeMatic 250 produces ambient, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), and vacuum skin packaging (VSP) styles. The tray sealer has a multi-lane tray loading conveyor customizable from one to four tracks. The tray transport system is driven by pusher rods guiding the trays down the line in a step-by-step movement, leading onto the defined die-set position.

The ReeEco Tray Sealing Machine is a high-quality, energy efficient unit that’s housed in a compact footprint for modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and vacuum skin packaging (VSP) applications. It features a standard infeed conveyor with three loading positions, easy changeover, automatic output belt conveyor, and a user-friendly control panel.

The ReeTray 30 Semi-Automatic Tray Sealer is ideal for small to medium size processors as it can perform three types of sealing: ambient tray sealing; MAP and VSP applications. The ReeTray 30 is also ideal for large processors who test market products in laboratory settings prior to product launch.

The ReeTray 30 Semi-Automatic Tray Sealer features a chambered system for packaging products in lidding/VSP trays, as well as flat cardboard (VSP skin on board applications). Easy-to-use change tooling makes this unit a great lab or low production test market machine. Ossid will be displaying this unit at IPPE with a simulation of MAP tray lidding.

The ReeForm E10 and E40 Thermoformers are designed for both large and small production output and features an all stainless-steel design for easy sanitation in washdown environments. The E10 will be demonstrating flexible packaging applications, while the E40 will be demoing semi-rigid packaging applications.

The NextGen 500E Overwrapping Stretch Shrink Wrapper is Ossid’s leak resistant end seal packaging machine. Positive package air removal and unique design help the NextGen 500E produce tightly wrapped, leak resistant, end sealed, case ready packages at speeds up to 60 packages per minute. The NextGen 500E reduces maintenance time and rework while increasing productivity.

To learn more about how the new NextGen Weigh Price Labeler can help your next meat or poultry packaging application, or to see how the Ossid/Reepack partnership can streamline your packaging processes, visit Ossid in booth BC10007 at IPPE in Atlanta.

Source: Ossid