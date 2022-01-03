David Temming, owner and CEO of TemPac LLC, has announced the acquisition of EconOmarker of Tulsa, OK.

Long-time owner of EconOmarker, Mark Wiltshire, has decided to retire and sell EconOmarker to TemPac LLC. Although both companies serve the meat and food industries, their respective businesses serve two separate market segments.

“The EconOmarker line is complimentary to TemPac’s business. TemPac will continue to offer the full EconOmarker line of stand-alone weighing and label printing products, along with TemPac’s computer driven Scale Manager System, ribbons, labels, and inserts. EconOmarker clients will continue to receive the outstanding service and support that both companies’ customers have come to expect.” said Temming.

“We look forward to working with our new EconOmarker customers and thank Mark Wiltshire for assisting the TemPac Team in making this a smooth transition. Mark and I have been friends for many years, and I wish him a healthy, happy retirement. We have invited Mark to come and join us at the conventions, next year,” Temming continued.

Source: TemPac LLC