In recent years, the Schur Flexibles Group has grown rapidly. B&C became the 80 percent majority shareholder of Schur Flexibles Group in October 2021 with Lindsay Goldberg still holding a 20 percent stake.

The focus continues to be on profitable growth with a particular emphasis on optimizing processes in the Group’s operations. This makes Juan Luís Martínez Arteaga the ideal person to take over as CEO from within the Group’s own ranks. As the former head of operations, he is familiar with every facet of the enterprise.

Juan Luís Martinez Arteaga, 47, has been responsible for the entire production and procurement divisions of Schur Flexibles since 2018 in his role as chief operations officer. His leadership saw the Centre of Excellence concept of the European production sites expanded both in terms of innovation capabilities and technological skills, along with the area of sustainability. The native Spaniard brings many years of leadership experience thanks to his international management career in the global packaging, construction materials and automotive industries, where he held top management positions at companies such as Saint-Gobain and Constantia Flexibles.

A financial expert with substantial industry experience has been recruited for the position of CFO in the form of Mathias Breuer. Until recently, Mathias Breuer, 39, was CFO of the Sempermed division of Semperit AG Holding.

With these two appointments and the long-term confirmation of Marek Pawlak as Chief Sales Officer, the realignment of the Group’s management has been secured. Marek Pawlak, 53, is an internationally experienced manager who has been working for Schur Flexibles Group and its predecessors for around 30 years and was recently appointed CSO. In his long history with Schur Flexibles, he has contributed significantly to the development of the Group. With his wide-ranging management expertise, he most recently implemented successful growth steps for the group as Sales Unit Head and previously as Managing Director of several Schur Flexibles Group production facilities.

The newly formed management team of Schur Flexibles has already started working on its new agenda. Martínez Arteaga said: “In the past four years as COO, I have come to appreciate Schur Flexibles and its employees. Our company is a promise for sustainable packaging solutions and we will continue on our course of profitable growth. This has also been confirmed in the dialogue with the owners."

Source: Schur Flexibles Group