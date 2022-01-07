Grundfos and Enaqua management have announced that the parties have signed an agreement for the Enaqua management team to acquire 100 percent of the shares of Enaqua. This transaction is expected to close within a short time. The acquisition represents a key opportunity for Enaqua management to leverage the company’s expertise to strengthen its technology portfolio focused on UV water treatment.

“This acquisition is an exciting step in our journey,” said Mark Wilke, Co-CEO, of Enaqua. “This will allow us to continue to offer our customers the best available technology for their water treatment applications. We look forward to further strengthening our product portfolio and services, with all our customers in mind,” Wilke continues.

Rick McIntyre, co-CEO of Enaqua further commented: “We are excited to (be able to) continue providing our customers with the State-of-the-Art UV Disinfection solutions that Enaqua has been known for throughout our long history”

Enaqua holds experience in UV water treatment for municipal wastewater disinfection and process water treatment, including food and aquaculture as well as re-use applications.

“We have great respect for the Enaqua team, which has been doing a great job within their market,” says Grundfos Group Vice President Tommy Due Høy. He continues: “Enaqua has a proven track record in their niche focus market of UV water treatment solutions, and we believe that Enaqua will be able to better fulfil its potential under a different ownership. We are pleased to have a buyer who will be able to nurture, strengthen, and develop Enaqua."

Until and after transaction closing, Enaqua will continue to maintain normal operations towards customers and suppliers.

Source: Enaqua



