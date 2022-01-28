PSSI has named Scott King as the company’s new vice president of food safety.

As VP of food safety, King will lead the company’s corporate programs and regulatory affairs as it pertains to food safety. This includes the development, implementation, and maintenance of PSSI’s food safety company strategies. In addition, King will drive the service standards of the technical support department and uphold the food safety standards for PSSI’s partners.

“We are excited to welcome Scott to the PSSI team,” said Jake Watts, senior vice president of shared services. “His proven track record of solving food safety challenges and driving sustainable results will, undoubtedly, be a huge asset to PSSI as well as our customers’ food safety programs.”

King joins the PSSI team with 21 years of quality, food, and safety experie­nce. In his most recent role at the Kellogg Company, he worked to establish a global sanitation strategy, developed programs and standards, and built the food safety capabilities of regional teams to ensure product safety and quality.

“I am thrilled to join the PSSI team during the company’s current stage of growth and expansion,” said King. “My experience in food safety and new business integrations will help take PSSI’s food safety programs to the next level.”

King holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and a master’s degree from Michigan State University.

For more information and to see PSSI career opportunities, visit pssi.com/careers.

Source: PSSI

