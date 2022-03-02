The World Pork Expo returns for its 34th year to the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, June 8–10, 2022. Presented by the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC), World Pork Expo is expected to draw thousands of producers and industry professionals for three days of networking, education, innovation—and free pork, too.

“We’re delighted to welcome everyone back to World Pork Expo,” said NPPC President Jen Sorenson, communications director for Iowa Select Farms in West Des Moines, Iowa. “This year’s Expo has an exceptional lineup of programming, including educational seminars and luncheons. It’s absolutely the industry’s must-attend event.”

Registration information will soon be available online for those who plan to attend the 2022 World Pork Expo, June 8–10.

World’s largest pork-specific trade show

The World Pork Expo venue gives attendees the opportunity to explore more than 360,000 square feet of exhibition space. In prior years, more than 700 vendor booths representing companies from North America and around the world have presented and displayed products in the trade show space. There will also be a number of companies with hospitality tents for networking and business opportunities.

“We continue to be the world’s largest pork-specific trade show,” said Doug Fricke, Expo director of trade show marketing for NPPC. “If you’re part of the pork industry, you’re part of the World Pork Expo.”

Online registration now open

Registration is now open for the 2022 World Pork Expo. Attendees, media, and exhibitors can learn more about the Expo and register at the World Pork Expo website.

“Attendees can look forward to another exceptional event,” said Sorenson. “This year’s Expo includes hundreds of vendors and a dynamic track of programming that is second to none. There’s sure to be something for everyone connected to the pork industry.”

