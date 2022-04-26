NeoSpectra by Si-Ware, the creator of NeoSpectra material analysis solutions built on single-chip FT-NIR spectrometers, has announced a partnership with AB Vista’s Aunir, a global leader in the development and supply of near infrared reflectance (NIR) spectroscopy calibrations. For the first time, the partnership will give customers subscription-based access to all Aunir INGOT NIR calibration models on the NeoSpectra LabStore to empower in-field analysis and decision making across animal feed, feed ingredients, flour, and milling, pet food, aquafeed, forages, animal by-products, plant breeders, and other specialty products.

NeoSpectra by Si-Ware will implement the full Aunir INGOT NIR calibration database on the NeoSpectra LabStore. The NeoSpectra platform has the first and largest LabStore in the market, offering thousands of calibration models to users from trusted partners around the globe such as labs, researchers, and universities. Today, the INGOT calibration library is the world’s most extensive with more than 500,000 analyzed samples and over four million data points. The partnership will provide portable NeoSpectra Scanner users with additional top-tier choices in NIR calibrations across a multitude of industry applications.

NIR analysis is a quick, accurate and reliable method to measure the nutritional, chemical, and physical properties of ingredients and products. Together, Aunir and NeoSpectra by Si-Ware will give users the autonomy to choose the right calibration model to make important business decisions in real time. Users will be able to measure the integrity of raw materials and ensure their finished product meets specifications. In addition, NeoSpectra Scanner users will have access to the very latest calibrations across various markets and finished products through Aunir’s automatic calibration updates when subscribing via the NeoSpectra LabStore.

“Our partnership with Aunir is exciting for our customers,” said Ralph Hewitt, vice president of global sales at NeoSpectra by Si-Ware. “Historically, NIR users had to build their own calibration models, purchase them for a high price or search for a partner that had a calibration model that worked with their platform. NeoSpectra by Si-Ware's partnership with Aunir gives them the power to choose which calibration model is best for their business. We will not only offer the models at an affordable price but enhance customer confidence in their business decisions knowing their portable NeoSpectra Scanner uses state-of-the-art calibrations from a leading global developer like Aunir.”

For more than 40 years, Aunir has collected data for its INGOT database with a primary focus on measuring and analyzing moisture, protein, oil, fiber, ash, starch and sugar levels in animal feed, feed ingredients, forages, pet food, milled flours, and more. The calibrations represent a range of geographies, growing seasons and environments for reliable results from most sample types. The Aunir INGOT calibration database and models will be available for NeoSpectra Scanner users to browse and subscribe to in the NeoSpectra LabStore at the end of April 2022.

“Now more than ever, customers are faced with a variety of challenges and important business decisions, particularly to improve their margins and reduce costs while maintaining the best possible product,” said Chris Piotrowski, AB Vista’s NIR services director. “Portable NIR analysis puts the power of in-field decision making in the hands of our customers, and our partnership with NeoSpectra by Si-Ware will make that possible in a way that is cost-effective. Customers will be able to subscribe to our INGOT database calibrations via the NeoSpectra LabStore, which will be a game-changer for accurate measurement in the field and their return on NIR investment.”

Source: Si-Ware