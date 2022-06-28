Chomps, a U.S. natural meat snack brand in both the Natural and Conventional retail channels, announced today the addition of Elizabeth Carter to its board of directors. Carter's placement was supported through the Company’s collaborations with the Women On Boards Project, a nonprofit founded to promote and increase the number of executive women serving on the Boards of early-stage consumer companies, and its private equity partner, Stride Consumer Partners, who partners with talented and dynamic founders, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to build the next generation of great consumer brands.

The addition of Carter to Chomps’ board is a positive step towards the increased representation of women on the boards of private companies. This notable placement will support the future growth of Chomps through Carter’s proven track record of scaling high-growth companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry.

Chomps was founded in 2012 by co-founders Pete Maldonado and Rashid Ali, with a modest $6,500 investment and a dream to create the healthiest, on-the-go protein snacks that don’t compromise on taste. The founding team’s mission is to inspire, educate, and fuel the community with accessible, sustainable, and real food. Carter will support the company’s product innovation and accelerated growth plans as they strive to become America’s pantry staple.

“As a strategic, results-driven CPG expert, we know Elizabeth will make the perfect addition to our board of directors,” explains Pete Maldonado, Chomps co-founder and CEO. “Elizabeth Carter’s expertise will support the brand's long-term mission through the immediate implementation of goal-setting, policy and procedure development, and short-term strategy pivots where necessary.”

Carter brings extensive experience as a senior executive with broad expertise in the consumer-packaged goods industry, specializing in food and beverage and dietary supplements categories. A results-oriented leader, Carter's experience ranges in implementing long-term and short-term strategies, setting goals, developing policies and procedures, enhancing team-based communication, and supporting the overall organizational mission, vision, and purpose. She has worked with brands such as Humm Kombucha; 5-hour ENERGY; Perfect Snacks, as president and COO; and currently holds the position of CFO at Goli Nutrition Inc.

“I’m excited to be joining Chomps’ Board of Directors to support the incredible founders and team in driving their mission of delivering healthy snacks with clean ingredients for the whole family, forward,” said Elizabeth Carter. “With a strong reputation for its sustainably-sourced protein, clean-ingredient label, and great-tasting variety, I look forward to bringing my own insights and expertise to the table, to help take the brand to heights it is already headed towards.”

“We are thrilled for the Women on Boards Project to be supporting a brand with the purpose of creating healthier snacking habits for the whole family,” said Cassie Burr, executive director of the Women On Boards Project. “Elizabeth offers incredible knowledge and expertise in the industry, and we are excited to see her placement assist in the brand’s growing success.”

For more information, visit www.chomps.com and WOBproject.com.

Source: Chomps

