Primus, a leading provider of design-build-automate services, is pleased to announce the addition of David Johnson to its team. Johnson will serve as a senior program manager and lead complex projects in Primus’s manufacturing division.

Johnson has over 15 years of experience developing and managing industrial construction projects. This includes food and beverage, bakery, pet food, plant protein and meat processing projects in the United States and Europe. He has a deep understanding of the nuances specific to these projects including equipment installation and ensuring compliance with USDA, FDA, BRC, CFIA and SQF regulations.

As senior program manager, Johnson will serve as the single point of contact on the firm’s manufacturing projects. His philosophy is to conduct significant planning up front to ensure smooth execution. “The biggest differentiator for Primus is the fact that they have a full-service design studio inhouse that understands how to use technology,” Johnson said. “This makes planning and execution more precise and efficient.”

Johnson will bring his customer-focused approach to Primus’s manufacturing project management process. “He has a lot of experience, and he’s extremely detail-oriented,” said Primus President Matt Hirsch. “We’re looking forward to seeing him bring our manufacturing division to the next level.”

