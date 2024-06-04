E Tech Group, a provider of automation, control and engineering services for industrial clients and Gold Certified Rockwell Automation Partner, is announcing that the brand formerly known as Automation Group has been renamed as E Tech Group. E Tech Group’s acquisition of Automation Group was finalized on Oct. 3, 2023.

Effective immediately, the brand formerly known as Automation Group will operate under the name E Tech Group, unifying the two entities under one brand. The transition to the new name will be seamless for clients and partners. All existing commitments remain in place, ensuring continuity and stability.

“The strategic direction and growth mindset of E Tech Group aligned seamlessly with that of Automation Group. Our company has always placed a strong emphasis on taking care of our people, both internally and externally,” said Randy Ruano, former president of Automation Group. “Our first core value is being people focused. During discussions with E Tech Group’s leadership, we identified a shared commitment to prioritizing people, which made the decision to move forward with buyout simple.”

The acquisition helped deepen E Tech Group’s reach into the food and data center industries. The brand formerly known as Automation Group has helped E Tech Group expand its capabilities within virtualization, cybersecurity, automation design, networking and big data. In addition, the acquisition brought 12 locations spread throughout Northern and Southern California, as well as Denver, Dallas-Fort Worth, Indianapolis, and Williamsburg, Va. This brand merger is positioned to assist E Tech Group’s offering of "main automation partner."

“This investment marks a significant milestone in our journey as a Main Automation Partner. By integrating the expertise and resources of Automation Group, we're expanding our portfolio of solutions and services to meet the evolving needs of our clients. This move strengthens our presence in key industries like food and beverage and data centers and enhances E Tech's automation solutions that our clients know and trust,” said Matt Wise, chief executive officer of E Tech Group. “For our clients, this means access to a broader range of solutions and a seamless experience. For our employees, it opens new avenues for collaboration, growth, and professional development within a larger, more dynamic organization. And for our stakeholders, it positions a bright future filled with innovation, growth, and shared success.”

Source: E Tech Group