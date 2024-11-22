Key Technology, a member of Duravant's Food Sorting and Handling Solutions group, leverages the poultry processing expertise of Duravant brands Foodmate, Marelec, Marlen and Henneken to introduce their new vibratory conveying systems for poultry processing and packaging lines (IPPE booth C-19136).

These integrated systems meter, separate, singulate and/or align raw poultry products to create a monolayer for optimal presentation to downstream equipment including x-ray inspection systems, metal detectors, tray packing equipment and more. By automating this process, these vibratory conveying systems maximize production efficiency, increase throughput and minimize labor requirements while improving sanitation to protect product quality.

“Manually styling raw poultry for a downstream system is very labor intensive and a significant pain point for poultry processors who are struggling to find and retain workers at their plants. That’s why we designed this poultry conveying system, which can reduce labor requirements by more than 75 percent at this critical part of the line,” said Jack Lee, Duravant group president - food sorting and handling solutions. “By replacing traditional belt conveyors with vibratory systems, we're also helping processors improve food safety and prevent costly product recalls. Vibratory conveyors are substantially safer and more sanitary, reducing the chance of foreign material contamination like belt fragments and clips while eliminating common issues like fat build-up.”

Key designs, builds and tests each of their integrated conveying systems to identify the necessary speed, stroke, lane widths and step sizes to reliably present the processor’s products in the ideal configuration for the downstream equipment. With interchangeable screens that can accommodate different product types and sizes, these conveyor systems can be configured to handle different cuts of raw, non-frozen/pre-frozen poultry, including deboned meat, bone-in wings, drumsticks, thighs and more.



Each integrated conveying system often begins with an optional shaker or belt conveyor for metering. Then, a separating shaker evenly spreads product, followed by a singulating shaker directs product into single-file lanes, when needed. The final shaker achieves optimal speeds for feeding downstream equipment.



Engineered for superior sanitation and minimal maintenance, every robust vibratory conveying system features an open frame design without cavities that harbor bacteria. It features 100% stainless-steel construction, including motors. With fewer moving parts than traditional belt systems, maintenance requirements are significantly reduced.

Key manufactures conveyors and other equipment in the US and Europe, supports its customers worldwide through an extensive sales network and global service team and offers integration services, from pre-engineering to line start-up. Key’s conveyor beds and structural components are backed by their industry-leading, five-year warranty.

Source: Key Technology