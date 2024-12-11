Cantrell Mechanical Solutions is announcing a distribution agreement with Meitech, a Brazilian-based company that specializes in poultry processing machinery and equipment.

CMS will represent Meitech’s complete line of poultry processing equipment in the U.S.

“For 30 years, Meitech has been at the leading edge of developing poultry processing solutions,” CMS President Heath Jarrett said. “We are thrilled to represent their product line in the US, providing our customers comprehensive solutions across their processing operations. CMS is ready to provide unparalleled service, support, and OEM parts for all Meitech equipment.”

Today, the Meitech poultry processing line includes evisceration, cut-up systems, deboning, weighing and grading, packaging equipment and autonomous transfer systems.

“For many years, we’ve been looking for a trusted partner in the United States and found one in Heath and his CMS team,” Meitech President Valneri Bocchi said. “This collaboration marks a significant new chapter in our history. Our partnership with CMS is not merely a business agreement but a union of shared values, principles, and aspirations. Our collective expertise and dedication to excellence will benefit our customers immensely, ensuring rapid returns on their investments and cultivating a relationship built on trust and reliability.”

The CMS team will install and service the Meitech equipment and provide spare parts and technical support.

Source: Cantrell Mechanical Solutions