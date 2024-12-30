Nominate a colleague for Meat Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Nominations are open for the Meat Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2024! Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2025.

Stakeholders connected with the meat and poultry production and processing industries are encouraged to nominate a colleague or associate to be recognized with the meat industry's highest honor.

Eligible nominees for the Meat Industry Hall of Fame must have:

Spent a significant portion of their professional careers in an industry-related field

Contributed significant innovation, achieved notable business success or otherwise impacted their organization, institution or industry segment

Undertaken notable community service or philanthropy.

Beginning with the Class of 2023, the Meat Industry Hall of Fame has returned to an in-person induction ceremony. after a few years of virtual ceremonies. At the 85th American Convention of Meat Processors & Suppliers' Exhibition in Omaha, Neb., meat and poultry industry stakeholders gathered at the CHI Health Center to welcome the Meat Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Meet the Meat Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2023:

Submit your nomination for the Class of 2024 here today.

Please contact The National Provisioner's Chief Editor Fred Wilkinson at wilkinsonf@bnpmedia.com with any questions regarding nominees or the nomination process.