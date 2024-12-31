The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI H5N1, in a commercial poultry flock in Burnett County. DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture animal health officials are working together in a joint incident response.

The affected premises will not move poultry or poultry products, and birds on the property were depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HPAI does not present an immediate public health concern for the general public. HPAI also does not pose a food safety risk; properly handling and cooking eggs and poultry to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills the virus.

The H5N1 HPAI virus has continued to circulate in both wild and domestic birds in North America since December 2021. H5N1 HPAI viruses are highly contagious and often fatal to domestic poultry. Caused by influenza type A viruses, the disease varies in severity depending on the strain and species affected. The disease can be spread by contact with infected birds, commingling with wild birds or their droppings, equipment, or clothing worn by anyone working with the animals.

DATCP continues to urge all livestock owners to implement strong biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and herds from the disease. This includes washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to animals, and separating new additions to the flock or herd for at least 30 days. Poultry owners are asked, when possible, to keep their birds indoors.

When HPAI H5N1 is diagnosed in a Wisconsin poultry flock, a control area is established within a 10-kilometer area around the infected premises, restricting movement on or off any premises with poultry. To help producers determine if their poultry are located within an active control area or surveillance zone, poultry owners can use DATCP's mapping tool.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and county public health entities are monitoring exposed farm workers for HPAI symptoms. The risk to the general public in Wisconsin remains low. Prevention information for farmworkers or others who have close contact with birds, dairy cows or other relevant animals can be found under Protective Actions for People. Farm workers, businesses and processors can request a limited supply of surplus personal protective equipment through the Wisconsin DHS Office of Preparedness and Emergency Health Care.

DATCP reminds Wisconsin livestock owners to register their premises. State law requires that all livestock owners register where their animals are kept. Registration helps animal health officials communicate with flock and herd owners during disease outbreaks.

Source: Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection