OctoFrost, a supplier of food processing equipment, is acquiring HiTec Food Systems, a Netherlands-based company that designs, manufactures and sells customized stainless steel food processing equipment.

This strategic move combines OctoFrost’s expertise in blanching, cooking, chilling and freezing with HiTec’s specialized capabilities in coating, frying, oil filtering, cooking, grilling and cooling – creating comprehensive solutions for a wide variety of food products while expanding OctoFrost Group to three production sites in Sweden and the Netherlands.

Rasmus Larsson, CEO of OctoFrost Group, said, "This acquisition represents an important step in our mission to serve our customers with the most innovative, efficient, and reliable food processing solutions. By joining forces with HiTec, we are not only expanding our capabilities but also creating a unique opportunity to deliver complete, integrated solutions for many food industries. Together, we are better equipped to support our customers’ success and add more value to their operations."

Eddie van Dam, CEO of HiTec Food Systems, said, "Teaming up with OctoFrost is a natural step in HiTec’s growth and development. Together, as part of the OctoFrost Group, we can deliver greater value by offering end-to-end processing solutions while ensuring HiTec remains a strong and innovative industry player."

Jeroen Lijkendijk, HiTec Food Systems sales director, said, "Joining OctoFrost allows HiTec to strengthen its solutions and extend its reach globally. We are eager to build on HiTec’s legacy of quality and innovation while joining OctoFrost to provide complete food processing systems for our customers."

As part of the OctoFrost Group, HiTec will benefit from the enhanced resources, global reach and expertise of the larger organization.

Source: OctoFrost