AMSA announces Ronnie Green to speak at the 2020 ICoMST and RMC

The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) will be welcoming the world’s meat science community to the 66th International Congress of Meat Science and Technology (ICoMST) and 73rd Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) August 2-7, 2020 in Orlando, Florida, USA. Dr. Ronnie Green, Chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will lead the discussion on Thursday, August 6, 2020 with his presentation on “Unlocking the KSA’s (Knowledge, Skills and Abilities) of Animal Protein Scientists for the Middle 21st Century.” This presentation will dive into the challenges and professional skills needed to address global scientific challenges for agriculture, natural resources and food systems, with specific emphasis on animal protein fulfillment, in the 2030 era and beyond. The talk will provide an overview of the anticipation of the demands for animal protein development and sustainability in the middle 21st century, and the anticipated KSA’s of the meat scientists of the future.

At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Dr. Ronnie Green oversees an enrollment of over 25,000 students and 6,000 faculty and staff. He received his BS and MS degrees in animal science from Virginia Tech and Colorado State University, respectively. His doctoral program was completed jointly at the University of Nebraska and the USDA-ARS U.S. Meat Animal Research Center in animal breeding and genetics.

He has served as the national program leader for animal production and genomics research for USDA’s Agricultural Research Service, as senior global director of technical services for Pfizer Animal Health, and on the faculties of Colorado State and Texas Tech Universities. Dr. Green has authored 130 publications, nine book chapters and 56 invited symposia papers, and has delivered invited presentations in 43 U.S. states and 21 countries around the world.

He is a past-president of both the American Society of Animal Science and the National Block and Bridle Club; has served in a number of leadership positions for the U.S. Beef Improvement Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Pork Board, and National Research Council of the National Academy of Sciences. He currently is a board member of the BIG10 Conference, Neogen Corporation, and Supporters of Agricultural Research. He was named a fellow of ASAS in 2014, and of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 2015. In 2017, Dr. Green received the Morrison Award, the highest international research honor given to an animal scientist.

This meeting is a landmark opportunity to network and learn from the 1,200 plus attendees representing over 60 countries who will all meet at the most magical place on earth, Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida, USA. During this conference attendees will have the opportunity to discuss numerous topics important to the meat industry including current research and development, food safety, quality assurance and other aspects of meat production from industry, academia and allied organizations. For more information please visit: www.icomst2020.com or contact Deidrea Mabry 1-800-517-AMSA ext. 12.

