AMSA announces Pierre Ferrari to kick off the 2020 ICoMST and RMC

The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) will be welcoming the world’s meat science community to the 66th International Congress of Meat Science and Technology (ICoMST) and 73rd Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) August 2-7, 2020 in Orlando, Florida, USA. This meeting is a landmark opportunity to network and learn from the 1,200 plus attendees representing over 60 countries who will all meet at the most magical place on earth, Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida, USA. During this conference attendees will have the opportunity to discuss numerous topics important to the meat industry including current research and development, food safety, quality assurance and other aspects of meat production from industry, academia and allied organizations.

AMSA is excited to announce that Pierre Ferrari, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heifer International will kick off this international conference Monday, August 3, 2020 with his presentation on “Big Impact Technology Solutions for Smallholder Farmers.” During this presentation, Pierre will highlight some of Heifer International’s most recent work in Nepal focusing on the goat meat infrastructure system. Discussing how they worked with farmers in Nepal to set up and produce quality, hygienic meat for markets in Kathmandu. He will also share with attendees some of the technology that has been instrumental in making this happen. Since Heifer International started work with goat farmers in Nepal, farmers have successfully increased their goat production year-on-year, resulting in sales of $13 million (in the last 4 years).

Pierre Ferrari joined Heifer International in 2010 with more than 40 years of business experience. Heifer International is using its proven community development approach and livestock expertise to help farmers create market demand to help lift them out of poverty. Heifer International’s mission to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way by supporting and investing alongside local farmers and their communities.

Prior to joining Heifer International, Pierre worked for many years at Coca-Cola USA, before deciding in 1995 to focus his energies and business acumen on social issues. He is using his skills and aptitude to invest in and partner with people living in poverty to help them achieve self-sufficiency, independence and health—goals that directly align with Heifer International’s empowerment-oriented mission.

Pierre is a current board member of the Small Enterprise Assistance Fund and Global Impact. He is also a former chair and current board member of Ben and Jerry’s Homemade Ice Cream.

The 2020 ICoMST and RMC will include six days of intensive technical and educational sessions from leading industry experts, both nationally and internationally, on a variety of topics. The program will include headliner presentations, keynote sessions, concurrent sessions, and reciprocation sessions, offering the opportunity to dialogue on important world meat industry topics. The synergy of a joint ICoMST and RMC meeting will be exciting and will create a venue that fosters innovation, enthusiasm, and progress for meat science, meat scientists, and the meat industry

The AMSA 66th ICoMST and 73rd RMC will be held August 2-7, 2020 at the Walt Disney World Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida, USA. For more information please visit: www.icomst2020.com or contact Deidrea Mabry 1-800-517-AMSA ext. 12.

