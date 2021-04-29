The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) will be welcoming the meat science community to the 74th Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) August 15-18, 2021 in Reno, Nevada, USA. During this conference attendees will have the opportunity to discuss numerous topics important to the meat industry including current research and development, food safety, quality assurance and other aspects of meat production from industry, academia, and allied organizations.

AMSA is excited to announce that Jack Bobo, author and CEO of Futurity, will kick off this conference Monday, August 16, 2021, with his presentation on “Navigating the Future of Meat.” This opening keynote address is sponsored by Cargill. Come listen to Jack as he talks about how the next 30 years will determine the fate of the planet. Demand for food will nearly double, driven by population growth and rising incomes. This demand will put increasing pressure on the earth’s natural resources, from greenhouse gas emissions to fresh water and forests. New innovations and consumer trends will further transform the food sector, especially meat and poultry production. From cell cultured meat and plant-based proteins to food preferences and calls for more sustainable farming, the meat sector will never be the same. It’s time to meat the future.

Jack Bobo is the author of the forthcoming book ‘Why smart people make bad food choices.’ He is also the CEO of Futurity, a food foresight company that advises companies, foundations and governments on emerging food trends and consumer attitudes and behaviors related to the future of food. Recognized by Scientific American in 2015 as one of the 100 most influential people in biotechnology, Jack is a global thought leader who has delivered more than 500 speeches in 50 countries. He previously served as the Chief Communications Officer and Senior Vice President for Global Policy and Government Affairs at Intrexon Corporation. Prior to joining Intrexon, Jack worked at the U.S. Department of State for thirteen years as a senior advisor for global food policy. An attorney with a scientific background, Jack received from Indiana University a J.D., M.S. in Environmental Science, B.S. in biology and B.A. in psychology and chemistry.

The AMSA 74th RMC will be held August 15-18, 2021 at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada, USA. We recognize we must be nimble in our planning process and because of that the meeting has been designed as a hybrid to include both live in person and virtual options to accommodate developments as they occur in 2021. For more information please visit: www.meatscience.org/rmc or contact Deidrea Mabry 1-800-517-AMSA ext. 12.

Source: AMSA