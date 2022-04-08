The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) will be welcoming the meat science community to the 75th Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) June 12–15, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa, USA. During this conference, attendees will have the opportunity to discuss numerous topics important to the meat industry including current research and development, food safety, quality assurance, and other aspects of meat production from industry, academia, and allied organizations.

AMSA is excited to announce that Anne-Marie Roerink, president of 210 Analytics, LLC, will kick off this conference with her keynote presentation on Monday, June 13th, 2022, which is sponsored by Cargill. Come and join Anne-Marie, author of the Power of Meat, for an update on our world through the eyes of the consumer. Meat purchases have been in flux for years, as the majority of purchasers are shifting from Boomers to Gen X-ers to Millennials. Trends such as healthy living, sustainability, and convenience are profoundly changing how, where, and why shoppers spend their meat dollars. Meat retailing changes hit the fast track with the arrival of coronavirus. Even two years later, consumer demand continues to be affected by COVID-19, in addition to high inflation and supply chain disruption. This has resulted in consumers buying different items, different brands, preparing more meals at home, and navigating the waves of change towards a new normal.

210 Analytics, LLC is a marketing research firm with a specialty in food retailing. Collaborating closely with retailers, wholesalers, packer/processors, producers, and trade associations, Anne-Marie has developed an excellent perspective on the ever-changing wants and needs of the meat consumer in a one-size-fits-no-one world. She understands the challenges and opportunities in the food and meat business today as well as the drivers of success for tomorrow. Prior to founding 210 Analytics, Anne-Marie was the Head of Research for the Food Marketing Institute. Anne-Marie designs and authors the annual Power of Meat study and monthly performance reports, along with similar studies in produce, deli prepared, frozen, bakery, candy, and other categories.

The 2022 RMC will take place at the Iowa Events Center in the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center & Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines, IA. The AMSA 75th 2022 RMC is co-hosted by Iowa State University, Kemin Food Technologies, the National Pork Board, and Hormel Foods Corporation.

For more information, please visit www.meatscience.org/rmc or contact Deidrea Mabry at 1-800-517-AMSA ext. 12.

Source: American Meat Science Association