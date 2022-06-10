AMSA will be welcoming the meat science community to the 75th Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) June 12–15, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa, USA.

The Tuesday morning Keynote Session, sponsored by American Foods Group, will discuss “How Culture, Core Values, and Existing Talent: Impact Attracting and Retaining New Talent, While Influencing Positive and Productive Change.”

What do a beef association, academia, and industry have in common? We are all looking to be succession ready and the game has changed….dramatically!

Call it the great resignation, call it no one wants to work that hard, call it what you want, we are in a people crisis. Dr. Craig Bacon, Dr. Keith Belk, Dr. Molly McAdams, and Kay Stinson will provide their perspectives on the importance of organizational culture, core values, character traits, and attributes to tackle this crisis, as well provide takeaways on what they are doing differently to stem the tide (as well as some “don’t do this!” insights). This will be an interactive session so attendees should be prepared to engage and add to the conversation.

On Wednesday morning, the Closing Keynote Session, sponsored by JBS Foods/Pilgrim’s, will focus on the “AMSA 75th Celebration of Our History.”

Dr. Russell Cross will highlight how far we have come as an industry and meat science community in the last 75 years, while Dr. Rhonda Miller will discuss how RMC and AMSA ‘came of age’ with the addition of student programming and other initiatives. Then, Dr. Scott Eilert will share how impactful RMC has been on the meat industry and look to the future with how to ensure RMC remains vibrant for the next 75 years. Susan Shivas, after sharing the highlights of the 75th Anniversary Reciprocal Meat Conference publication, will join Dr. Anna Dilger in engaging the audience to share their memories of past RMC’s and project a vision for the future.

The 2022 RMC will take place at the Iowa Events Center in the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center & Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines, IA. The AMSA 75th 2022 RMC is co-hosted by Iowa State University, Kemin Food Technologies, the National Pork Board, and Hormel Foods Corporation.