The American Meat Science Association’s (AMSA) Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) is quickly approaching. Set for June 25–28, 2023, this year marks the 76th edition of the RMC.

Regular registration for the conference is open May 24–June 12, while late registration goes from June 12 up to the starting date of the conference. Hosted in St. Paul, Minn., by Hormel Foods Corp. and the University of Minnesota, this conference offers a variety of sessions to get attendees up to date on the state of the industry.

On Tuesday morning, Georgia Tech Research Institute’s Doug Britton, Ph.D., will give a presentation titled “Innovation in Poultry and Meat Processing: A Necessary Opportunity.” This keynote presentation is set for 8:30–9:30 a.m. and is sponsored by JBS U.S.A., Pilgrim’s and Swift Prepared Foods.

Following the keynote, three concurrent sessions will be available to attendees Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The first offering, titled “Animal Cell Cultured Products,” will discuss the topical subject of cultured meats. Those interested in cultured meat and its role in the meat industry should attend this session sponsored by Kemin Food Technologies.

Food safety enthusiasts can check out “Salmonella Pathogenicity and Public Health Risks from Meat and Poultry,” a session dedicated to experts discussing this highly relevant pathogen. This session is sponsored by American Foods Group.

The last option for attendees to check out is “Preservation, Packaging, and Shelf Life Microbial Ecology: Current Applications and Future Prospects.” Sponsored by Sealed Air and Cryovac, this session will dive into the packaging of meat products. This session will go over the current state and future of the packaging industry, covering various relevant topics including environmentally friendly packaging and research on spoilage detection.

Go here to register for the upcoming conference.