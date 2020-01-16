Misbranded burritos recalled

Culinary International, LLC, a Vernon, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 626 pounds of egg burrito products labeled as chicken burrito products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The products contain eggs, a known allergen, which was not declared on the product label.

The frozen, not ready-to-eat (NRTE) chicken burrito items were produced on Sept. 10, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

6-oz. packages containing “evol. CILANTRO LIME CHICKEN BURRITO” with lot code B9253 J1 P6009 and “BEST BY 03 MAR 2021CB” represented on the label, and Item #00300, Lot CB03031C11 and “BB: 03MAR2021-CB” on the case.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-6009” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the case, and on the back of the immediate packaging with the lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after FSIS and the firm received consumer complaints reporting that the cilantro lime chicken burritos were actually egg burritos.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS