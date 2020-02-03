Michel Picandet is appointed executive vice president and head of Tomra Food

Michel Picandet has been appointed Executive Vice President and Head of TOMRA Food. He joined the company on January 1st, 2020 and will be based at the TOMRA Food headquarters in Leuven, Belgium. In his new role, he will be in charge of the company’s three brands: TOMRA Food, Compac and BBC Technologies.

Stefan Ranstrand, President and Chief Executive Officer of TOMRA, stated, “I am delighted that Michel is joining our management team. He is a highly strategic, global business executive with strong experience in the food and beverage industry, as well as capital equipment and related services. I am confident that under his leadership, the TOMRA Food team will continue to build on our three pillars of technical leadership, food trust and digital transformation, in order to achieve a more circular economy and safeguard the future of food. Michel and the global team will drive to always deliver high customer value and satisfaction, proving TOMRA Food to be a solid long-term partner focused on helping our customers increase their competitiveness and profitability.”

On being appointed Picandet stated, “I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to lead a forward-looking company such as TOMRA Food, which is spearheading the resource revolution as a sustainability leader. This is a company that continually strives to find innovative ways to reduce the world’s waste and optimize the use of its resources, and I am looking forward to the challenge of helping customers reduce food waste and improve yields in their operations, and build a reputation for their sustainability credentials.”

Michel Picandet brings to his new role a strong track record developed in various roles of increasing scope and responsibility covering markets across the world. Prior to joining TOMRA, Picandet has held management positions within Tetra Pak as Global and Managing Director since 2013. Previously, he headed the Life Cycle Management division of Sidel, where he also worked in America, Asia and Europe for more than 20 years after having started his career in Engineering and Controls at Rhone-Poulenc Animal Nutrition. He is a French national and has an Engineering degree from the University of Clermont-Ferrand as well as a Master in management from ESCP Business School.

