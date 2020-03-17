Brian Kimmel appointed as NACS Executive Vice President, COO and CFO

Henry Armour, NACS President & CEO, announced the appointment of Brian Kimmel as Executive Vice President, COO and CFO. Kimmel has served on the NACS staff for the past 27 years, most recently as SVP & CFO.

As COO & CFO, Kimmel will focus on the association’s operations and execution, through the shared services of accounting, human resources, risk management, marketing, product and services sales and event management, including the execution of the NACS Show. Armour will continue to serve as NACS’ President & CEO, responsible for the strategic direction of the organization, major association initiatives, building and maintaining high-level relationships with association members companies, expanding and deepening its global engagement and internal culture.

"During Brian’s career at NACS, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities marked by numerous organizational transformation accomplishments, effective colleague mentoring and development, and strong and consistent financial performance,” said Armour. "As we begin the new decade, we are excited to see Brian take on this new and well-deserved role and continuing to provide his effective senior leadership for years to come."

With a staff of 75 people, NACS serves the $654 billion convenience and fuels retailing industry by sharing ideas and insights in its award-winning publications (including NACS Magazine and the Convenience Matters podcast), creating unique networking and education opportunities (including the annual NACS Show, which is one of the 40 largest trade shows in the United States at 420,000-plus net square feet) and through industry-leading research and analysis.

Source: NACS