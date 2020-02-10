Douglas delivers enhanced HMI Security and troubleshooting

Douglas has introduced a new option providing Parameter Change Tracking along with HMI Security via individual user RFID login. By better controlling access to machine parameters and by logging the date, time and changes in parameter values, personnel are better able to identify issues related to machine setup, operations, or even packaging materials.

Founded in 1964, Douglas Machine Inc. is a global leader in automated secondary packaging solutions for paperboard, corrugated and shrink film. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of case & tray packers, shrink wrap systems, cartoners, sleevers, multipackers and palletizers. Based in Alexandria, Minnesota, Douglas is an employee-owned company that has installed more than 12,000 machines in 30 countries.

