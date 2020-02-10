Supplier News

Douglas delivers enhanced HMI Security and troubleshooting

Douglas HMI Security
February 10, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS Douglas Machine / HMI Security
Reprints
No Comments

Douglas has introduced a new option providing Parameter Change Tracking along with HMI Security via individual user RFID login. By better controlling access to machine parameters and by logging the date, time and changes in parameter values, personnel are better able to identify issues related to machine setup, operations, or even packaging materials.

Founded in 1964, Douglas Machine Inc. is a global leader in automated secondary packaging solutions for paperboard, corrugated and shrink film. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of case & tray packers, shrink wrap systems, cartoners, sleevers, multipackers and palletizers. Based in Alexandria, Minnesota, Douglas is an employee-owned company that has installed more than 12,000 machines in 30 countries.

Visit https://www.douglas-machine.com  for additional information regarding Douglas’ products/solutions.

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

Columbia/Okura showcases new cobot powered solutions for palletizing at ATX West

Meyn Americas announces new hires

Pallet leveler has operator controlled height adjustment

Perdue Farms and Penn State University partner to create transformative change in food & agriculture

Walmart’s entrance into beef supply chain not expected to drive near term changes to cattle industry

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.