MULTIVAC at Seafood Expo Global in Brussels (Hall 4, Stand 6051)

From April 21 to 23 at Seafood Expo Global in Brussels, MULTIVAC will be exhibiting packaging solutions, which contribute to extending the shelf life of fish and seafood, as well as ensuring that the product is presented attractively at the point of sale. In addition to concepts for producing high-quality vacuum skin packs, the focus of MULTIVAC's presence at the trade fair will include sustainable packaging solutions and a presentation of the company's expertise in automation.

This year in Brussels MULTIVAC will be focusing primarily on the subject of sustainability. On display will be a range of concepts, which contribute to reducing the use of plastics in packaging production, as well as concepts for producing packs that meet recycling requirements. The MULTIVAC PaperBoard range comprises a wide variety of paper fiber-based materials, which MULTIVAC has developed in conjunction with leading packaging manufacturers, and which can be used to produce MAP and vacuum skin packs on thermoforming packaging machines and traysealers.

The focus will also be on MultiFresh, a process for producing high-quality vacuum skin packs. In addition to a wide spectrum of packaging machines, there is also an extensive range of films available, which was developed in conjunction with leading film manufacturers, and which ensures that optimum packaging results are achieved. This means that even food products with sharp edges or hard areas, such as bones or shells, as well as those with high product protrusion, can be packed securely and attractively. At the trade fair this solution can be seen on the compact R 105 MF thermoforming packaging machine, which will be producing PaperBoard packs, as well as on the fully automatic T 800 MF traysealer. Whereas the compact R 105 MF makes it possible to pack smaller batches very efficiently, the high-output traysealer is designed for large batches and for packing products with a protrusion of up to 20 mm. The traysealer is also equipped with an L 310 full wrap labeler for applying labels to the packs. In this process the label is attached to the top of the pack, then over both sides and finally onto the base of the pack. Full wrap labelling offers many benefits in terms of label quality, efficiency and presentation at the point of sale. The process is very flexible in being able to run labels made from different materials and in a wide variety of shapes, and it ensures that maximum labelling quality is achieved even with unusual pack shapes.

MULTIVAC's presence at the exhibition is rounded off with a presentation of the company's expertise in automation. The possible areas of use for automation solutions within the packaging process for fish products extend from infeed and loading right up to pack inspection and secondary packaging or palletising at the end of the line. MULTIVAC customers benefit in particular from automation modules from one source, which are ideally tailored to each other, and also from the overarching machine control for all line components, which provides the maximum degree of process reliability, operating convenience and pack security.

For more information visit www.multivac.com.