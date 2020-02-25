Heat and Control strengthens global footprint with Russian office

Heat and Control announces the opening of its Moscow office, its newest site and its first in Russia. The office demonstrates Heat and Control’s commitment to customers in Russia, the greater northern and eastern Europe, and CIS territories while enabling the company to accommodate its growing local sales and technical support team.

“Heat and Control’s global strategy is to grow our business in areas where we will make a positive difference to our customers. Our operational investment in Russia represents a strong commitment to provide direct access to our manufactured equipment, expertise, and support. I congratulate the team that has worked hard to make this office a reality,” affirms Jim Strang, Heat and Control CEO Asia Pacific and Europe. “As a global business, we understand the importance of having a local footprint to support our customers. Opening an office in this region shows our commitment to the market and gives customers in Russia and CIS the confidence to work with us.”

The office allows Heat and Control to support snack, french fry, meat, poultry, seafood, and other food manufacturers and employs a local workforce. “We are extremely excited about the opening of our new office in Russia. This office will provide the on the ground support necessary to keep local operations running at maximum efficiency” adds Esther Mekjan, Heat and Control Regional Sales Manager.

Office Contact Details

Heat and Control-Moscow

3rd Rybinskaya St., 17

107113 Moscow, Russia

Ph. +7 495 181 6956

For more information visit www.heatandcontrol.com.