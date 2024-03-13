Seaboard Foods, a leading U.S. pork processor and exporter of U.S. pork, has opened its first overseas sales office, Seaboard Foods of Japan.

This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to serving its Japanese customers.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our first overseas sales office in Japan,” said Aaron Hunerdosse, Seaboard Foods vice president of international sales. “This office is a testament to our commitment to meet the growing demand for our high-quality pork products in international markets. We believe that having a direct presence in Japan will allow us to better serve our customers and strengthen our position in the global market.”

The new office, managed by Charlie Yoshinaga, Seaboard Foods Japan, G.K. international field sales manager, will focus on building relationships with local customers, understanding the unique needs of the Japanese market and ensuring the delivery of high-quality pork products that meet those needs.

Since 1996 when Seaboard Foods opened its first pork processing plant in Guymon, Okla., the company has been a trusted supplier of premium pork products to Japan. With this new sales office, Seaboard Foods Japan, G.K. aims to deepen its relationships with Japanese customers and continue to deliver the exceptional service and quality they have come to expect from Seaboard Foods.

"Our longstanding relationships with our Japanese customers have paved the way for our products to be found on the shelves of Japanese supermarkets, food service establishments and butcher shops across the nation,” Yoshinaga said. “The Japanese marketplace seeks excellence, demanding products crafted under strict management and fueled by continuous innovation. With unwavering commitment, we pledge to deliver top-quality pork to our valued customers in Japan and throughout the world."

Source: Seaboard Foods