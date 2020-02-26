Plumrose USA to build bacon plant in Moberly, Mo.

Plumrose USA, a prepared foods and packaged meat company providing high-quality protein products throughout the United States, is planning to build a new bacon facility that will produce ready-to-eat, fully cooked bacon in Moberly, Mo. The facility is expected to bring nearly 200 new jobs to the region and represents more than $68 million in capital investment.

“We are excited to welcome Plumrose USA to Moberly, Missouri,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. “The company’s decision to expand in our state is a testament to Missouri’s world-class workforce, strong economy, and business-friendly climate. Plumrose USA is bringing good, high-paying jobs to a rural community, and we look forward to working together as they continue to grow in Missouri.”

“This project emphasizes our strategic commitment to grow our business, be a stronger partner for our customers and the communities where we operate, and to provide increased opportunities for our team members,” said Tom Lopez, President, Plumrose USA. “We are also excited for the opportunity to partner with the state of Missouri and the community of Moberly.”

Plumrose USA highlighted Moberly’s strategic location, as well as the support from the community and state as key reasons for their decision to expand in the region.

“The City of Moberly is excited to be welcoming Plumrose USA to our community,” said Jerry Jeffrey, Mayor of Moberly, “This project represents a significant new employer for Moberly, and we are looking forward to a long-term partnership with them. On behalf of the City, I wish to thank Plumrose USA for investing in our City and thank you to all the organizations that worked together to make this happen.”

"We're thrilled Plumrose USA has committed to expand its operations to Missouri," said Matt Forck, Vice President Community, Economic Development and Energy Solutions at Ameren Missouri. "Every day we work hard to partner with customers, communities and businesses to support their goals, and growth. Ameren Missouri's Economic Development Incentive, one of the best energy incentive tools in the country, was an important solution to attract this project to Moberly. This announcement sends a positive signal to companies looking to locate or expand in the communities served by Ameren Missouri and shows our state is a great place to do business."

“Like many companies that go through the formal site selection process, Plumrose USA started with a blank slate and evaluated several cities and states throughout the country,” said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. “They went through a very thorough and calculated process led by Austin Consulting to choose Moberly, Missouri. We are so thrilled that they chose us and so honored to partner with our friends at the Moberly Area Economic Development Corporation, Ameren Missouri, Missouri Department of Economic Development, and the Missouri Development Finance Board.”

The decision to locate to Moberly is contingent upon required state and local approvals.

Source: Missouri Department of Economic Development