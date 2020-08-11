Plumrose USA, a branded packaged meat company and subsidiary of JBS USA, a leading American food company with the second largest pork production footprint in the world, announced its intention to construct a new, state-of-the-art Italian meats and charcuterie production facility. The estimated $200M greenfield project will be strategically located to efficiently access raw material and leverage synergies with existing corporate assets. The investment is consistent with the company’s long-term strategy to increase its value-added and branded portfolio with innovative, on-trend products.

“Plumrose USA is uniquely positioned to meet growing consumer demand for great-tasting, high-quality Italian meats, like salami and prosciutto,” said Thomas Lopez, Plumrose USA President. “The project reinforces our strategic commitment to grow our business and be a stronger partner for our customers, provide increased opportunities for our team members and realize the full potential of protein.”

Plumrose USA has more than 85 years of experience providing premium bacon and a variety of deli products, and it currently operates six production facilities in Booneville, Miss., Elkhart, Ind., Council Bluffs, Iowa, Ottumwa, Iowa, and Swanton, Vt. The company was acquired by JBS USA in 2017 and has experienced significant growth since acquisition.

Source: Plumrose/JBS USA