Innovations along the entire line

Setting trends with a consistent customer focus and turning needs into solutions - this has always distinguished Weber Maschinenbau. At interpack, the system provider will present itself under the motto "we innovate along the line." The exhibited innovations in the fields of technology, service and digitalization once again prove that Weber understands what the market evolves around.

At Booth D22 in Hall 5, visitors can expect two impressive line concepts that are exquisitely tailored to the specific requirements of slicing production. Weber will present a versatile, high-performance and fully integrated line that is optimally designed for small batch production, that introduces a sustainable, novel packaging concept to the traditional Thermoformer. Weber experts will provide visitors with competent advice on materials and recyclability, as well as present innovative packaging solutions that meet all the requirements of recyclability and resource conservation.

For the first time, Weber will offer visitors daily live slicing and packaging demonstrations in the Weber open-air exhibition area (04-01). Three unique line concepts for different requirements and applications will show visitors, Weber’s competence for complete line solutions and convince of Weber’s innovative power. One of the highlights: A high-performance line for the processing of cheese. Due to the combination of exciting innovations in the Weber portfolio in the areas of product preparation, transport and software, this solution is – amongst many other advantages – able to reduce empty packaging to a minimum.

In addition to digital service offers and the after-sales program Weber Guardian, Weber will present a newly developed maintenance management tool for the first time at interpack. With the help of this cloud-based program, maintenance and service assignments of lines and individual components can be planned and managed. This way production can be protected against unplanned downtime and a high line availability can be maintained.

For more information visit www.weberweb.com.