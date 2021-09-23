One thing has become clear as businesses start to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic: Our industries have missed attending in-person meetings and events and are eager to get back to business, Companies that supply products and services to our industries have taken advantage of the opportunity to develop market-ready innovations to address the needs brought forth by new and different challenges in delivering products to meet changing consumer demands for feeding their families. After more than 16 months of conferences and trade shows being canceled, postponed, or moved to a virtual platform, face-to-face events are returning. The consensus is that we all have missed being with our customers, suppliers, and colleagues.

The International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) is the only annual Expo of its kind showcasing the latest technology, equipment, supplies, and services used in the production and processing of poultry, meat, eggs, and animal food. IPPE will be returning to Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center from Jan. 25 through 27, 2022, with a focus on reconnecting you with buyers and sellers, trends, innovations, technologies, solutions, education, networking, and more.

To provide for a safe return, IPPE is monitoring the changing protocols based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and will follow state and local government requirements regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the Georgia World Congress Center is the first convention center to achieve GBAC STAR accreditation for implementing an approved approach to cleaning, disinfecting, and infection prevention in their facility. We will continue to provide everyone with more information about the event and our safety protocols as we get closer to the Expo. We encourage all IPPE participants to receive vaccinations to further reduce the potential for the spread of infection.

The 2022 IPPE will feature the following:

• More than 1,000 exhibitors covering more than 500,000 square feet. Exhibitors will showcase products and services for meat and poultry processing and packaging in Building C and B/C. Animal feed ingredients and equipment, genetics, incubation, animal health, live production, and egg processing and production exhibits will be in Building B.

• TECHTalk theaters on the Expo floor in both Buildings B and C will be the stage for exhibitors to present technical talks on a variety of topics, from sustainability to process efficiencies to technology, that are sure to help your business.

• Innovation Station / New Product Showcase in the B/C Hall offers opportunities to learn about new products and services that suppliers have developed to provide solutions for your business.

• Fee-based and free education programs will include world-class thought leaders discussing industry trends, timely topics, and industry updates. Look for an updated list of programs on the IPPE website.

• A welcome reception on the show floor at the end of the opening day of IPPE will offer an opportunity to network and rekindle business relationships with industry leaders from around the globe.

Visit www.ippexpo.org for more information and watch for updates and links directly to attendee registration and housing beginning Oct. 4. The organizing sponsors of IPPE — the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, American Feed Industry Association, and North American Meat Institute — look forward to seeing you in Atlanta and reconnecting you with the entire industry.

