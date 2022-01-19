The 2022 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) will feature 33 innovative products and services as part of the Innovation Station / New Product Showcase offered at Booth BC10335. A list of the featured innovative products and services can be found here, below, and through the IPPE mobile app. Stay up-to-date on the latest information, education programs, and activities planned for IPPE by downloading the IPPE mobile app here

The 2022 IPPE will have more than 520,000 square feet of exhibit space and feature 1,150-plus exhibitors. IPPE is a collaboration of three trade shows—International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo—representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. More information about IPPE, including registration details and lodging, is available at www.ippexpo.org.

 

Exhibiting Company

Innovation Station / New Product Showcase Title

HTBA

Bioflavex

BinSentry, Inc.

BinSentry's Centralized Feed Ordering Automation Platform 

Fremont Automation

Fremont Automation Saddle Pack Taper

Roxell USA

MiniMax,™ Modular Broiler Feeder Designed for Efficient Growth

BW Flexible Systems

Hayssen ISB Vertical-Form-Fill-Seal (VFFS) Bagger

SideDrive Conveyor Co.

SideDrive Conveyor Co. Hygienic Spiral

CMS Solutions & Logistics, Inc.

CMS-ACE DB-5 Breast Deboner

Brite Belt International

The BRICK Scrubber Unit - Consistent and Efficient Mechanical Scrubbing Action for Conveyor Belt Surfaces

Grundfos

Grundfos Hydro HP Pumping System

Chore-Time

CATALYST Controller

BioSafe Systems, LLC

OxyFusion

BinTrac by HerdStar

BinTrac VISION Mobile

DACS A/S

Solectrifier

Orka Food Technology Ltd.

Egg Tester Ultimate (ETU)

Anago Limited

Anago Analyzer a230 Knife Edition

VAL-CO

Smart VX

Big Dutchman, Inc.

BFN Fusion

Ergo Advantage Inc

Stand-Safe

ROTA Technologies, LLC

Egg Surveillance System

Protekta

AX3

Blue-White Industries

CHEM-FEED CD1V Multi-Diaphragm Chemical Feed Pump

Computerway Food Systems

RoboScan

Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt. Ltd.

PVC-free Polyethylene Meat Film

VICAM

Vertu TOUCH Mycotoxin Testing

DP Techlink

Agistics by DP Techlink

Vencomatic Group

Pegasus

Wangen America

VarioTwin Pump

4B Components, Ltd.

IE-Node 

KSE

ALFRA Box Dosing System

NCH Life Sciences, LLC

ACTPRO Activated Probiotic Technology

M-Tech Systems USA, LLC.

Amino: A Full Supply Chain Management Solution 

J & D Manufacturing

Light Trap Combination System Featuring the JD-Drive

Bavaria Corporation

LASTIC Bio-degradable and Eco-friendly Bio-plastic 

 

Source: IPPE