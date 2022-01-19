The 2022 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) will feature 33 innovative products and services as part of the Innovation Station / New Product Showcase offered at Booth BC10335. A list of the featured innovative products and services can be found here, below, and through the IPPE mobile app. Stay up-to-date on the latest information, education programs, and activities planned for IPPE by downloading the IPPE mobile app here.
The 2022 IPPE will have more than 520,000 square feet of exhibit space and feature 1,150-plus exhibitors. IPPE is a collaboration of three trade shows—International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo—representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. More information about IPPE, including registration details and lodging, is available at www.ippexpo.org.
|
Exhibiting Company
|
Innovation Station / New Product Showcase Title
|
HTBA
|
Bioflavex
|
BinSentry, Inc.
|
BinSentry's Centralized Feed Ordering Automation Platform
|
Fremont Automation
|
Fremont Automation Saddle Pack Taper
|
Roxell USA
|
MiniMax,™ Modular Broiler Feeder Designed for Efficient Growth
|
BW Flexible Systems
|
Hayssen ISB Vertical-Form-Fill-Seal (VFFS) Bagger
|
SideDrive Conveyor Co.
|
SideDrive Conveyor Co. Hygienic Spiral
|
CMS Solutions & Logistics, Inc.
|
CMS-ACE DB-5 Breast Deboner
|
Brite Belt International
|
The BRICK Scrubber Unit - Consistent and Efficient Mechanical Scrubbing Action for Conveyor Belt Surfaces
|
Grundfos
|
Grundfos Hydro HP Pumping System
|
Chore-Time
|
CATALYST Controller
|
BioSafe Systems, LLC
|
OxyFusion
|
BinTrac by HerdStar
|
BinTrac VISION Mobile
|
DACS A/S
|
Solectrifier
|
Orka Food Technology Ltd.
|
Egg Tester Ultimate (ETU)
|
Anago Limited
|
Anago Analyzer a230 Knife Edition
|
VAL-CO
|
Smart VX
|
Big Dutchman, Inc.
|
BFN Fusion
|
Ergo Advantage Inc
|
Stand-Safe
|
ROTA Technologies, LLC
|
Egg Surveillance System
|
Protekta
|
AX3
|
Blue-White Industries
|
CHEM-FEED CD1V Multi-Diaphragm Chemical Feed Pump
|
Computerway Food Systems
|
RoboScan
|
Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt. Ltd.
|
PVC-free Polyethylene Meat Film
|
VICAM
|
Vertu TOUCH Mycotoxin Testing
|
DP Techlink
|
Agistics by DP Techlink
|
Vencomatic Group
|
Pegasus
|
Wangen America
|
VarioTwin Pump
|
4B Components, Ltd.
|
IE-Node
|
KSE
|
ALFRA Box Dosing System
|
NCH Life Sciences, LLC
|
ACTPRO Activated Probiotic Technology
|
M-Tech Systems USA, LLC.
|
Amino: A Full Supply Chain Management Solution
|
J & D Manufacturing
|
Light Trap Combination System Featuring the JD-Drive
|
Bavaria Corporation
|
LASTIC Bio-degradable and Eco-friendly Bio-plastic
Source: IPPE