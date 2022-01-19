The 2022 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) will feature 33 innovative products and services as part of the Innovation Station / New Product Showcase offered at Booth BC10335. A list of the featured innovative products and services can be found here, below, and through the IPPE mobile app. Stay up-to-date on the latest information, education programs, and activities planned for IPPE by downloading the IPPE mobile app here.

The 2022 IPPE will have more than 520,000 square feet of exhibit space and feature 1,150-plus exhibitors. IPPE is a collaboration of three trade shows—International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo—representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. More information about IPPE, including registration details and lodging, is available at www.ippexpo.org.

Exhibiting Company Innovation Station / New Product Showcase Title HTBA Bioflavex BinSentry, Inc. BinSentry's Centralized Feed Ordering Automation Platform Fremont Automation Fremont Automation Saddle Pack Taper Roxell USA MiniMax,™ Modular Broiler Feeder Designed for Efficient Growth BW Flexible Systems Hayssen ISB Vertical-Form-Fill-Seal (VFFS) Bagger SideDrive Conveyor Co. SideDrive Conveyor Co. Hygienic Spiral CMS Solutions & Logistics, Inc. CMS-ACE DB-5 Breast Deboner Brite Belt International The BRICK Scrubber Unit - Consistent and Efficient Mechanical Scrubbing Action for Conveyor Belt Surfaces Grundfos Grundfos Hydro HP Pumping System Chore-Time CATALYST Controller BioSafe Systems, LLC OxyFusion BinTrac by HerdStar BinTrac VISION Mobile DACS A/S Solectrifier Orka Food Technology Ltd. Egg Tester Ultimate (ETU) Anago Limited Anago Analyzer a230 Knife Edition VAL-CO Smart VX Big Dutchman, Inc. BFN Fusion Ergo Advantage Inc Stand-Safe ROTA Technologies, LLC Egg Surveillance System Protekta AX3 Blue-White Industries CHEM-FEED CD1V Multi-Diaphragm Chemical Feed Pump Computerway Food Systems RoboScan Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt. Ltd. PVC-free Polyethylene Meat Film VICAM Vertu TOUCH Mycotoxin Testing DP Techlink Agistics by DP Techlink Vencomatic Group Pegasus Wangen America VarioTwin Pump 4B Components, Ltd. IE-Node KSE ALFRA Box Dosing System NCH Life Sciences, LLC ACTPRO Activated Probiotic Technology M-Tech Systems USA, LLC. Amino: A Full Supply Chain Management Solution J & D Manufacturing Light Trap Combination System Featuring the JD-Drive Bavaria Corporation LASTIC Bio-degradable and Eco-friendly Bio-plastic

Source: IPPE